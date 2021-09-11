Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Stock Holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,735 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.15% of Choice Hotels International worth $9,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,227,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,679,000 after acquiring an additional 28,455 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 555.8% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,438,000 after purchasing an additional 137,745 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the first quarter worth about $1,950,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. 58.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

NYSE:CHH opened at $119.27 on Friday. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.59 and a 52 week high of $123.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $278.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.86 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 683.02% and a net margin of 15.09%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.54%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CHH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Choice Hotels International from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.00.

In related news, Director John P. Tague sold 2,220 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.72, for a total value of $267,998.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,356,257.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dominic Dragisich sold 2,258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.12, for a total value of $266,714.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,335,000.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,290 shares of company stock worth $1,342,062. 21.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.