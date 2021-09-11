Rhumbline Advisers Raises Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.07% of Apollo Global Management worth $9,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth about $59,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 20.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on APO. Citigroup upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.89.

Shares of APO stock opened at $60.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.61. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.35 and a 1 year high of $64.45.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $553.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.68 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.01%.

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total value of $1,470,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 447,272 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total value of $25,006,977.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,478,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,481,849 shares of company stock valued at $146,669,297. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

