Rhumbline Advisers Raises Holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,228 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.25% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $9,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,561,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $501,595,000 after buying an additional 1,203,726 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,023,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,671,000 after purchasing an additional 136,831 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 6.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,886,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,337,000 after purchasing an additional 112,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,541,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,541,000 after purchasing an additional 37,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 8.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,464,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,479,000 after purchasing an additional 113,211 shares during the last quarter. 75.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NSA opened at $57.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.85 and its 200 day moving average is $47.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.09 and a beta of 0.37. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52-week low of $31.82 and a 52-week high of $59.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 16.73%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.50 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.78.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

