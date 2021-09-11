Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stock Position in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,815 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.32% of Brady worth $9,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Brady by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 19,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Brady by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 56,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Brady by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Brady in the 2nd quarter worth $611,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brady during the second quarter worth $28,000. 77.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $55,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,675.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRC opened at $50.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Brady Co. has a 12-month low of $37.47 and a 12-month high of $61.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.83.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). Brady had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $306.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Brady Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BRC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Brady from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About Brady

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

