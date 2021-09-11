Rhumbline Advisers Sells 10,196 Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 242,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,196 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.34% of Columbia Banking System worth $9,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COLB. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 55,733.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COLB opened at $33.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.79. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.62 and a twelve month high of $50.68.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 34.64% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $146.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.35 million. On average, analysts predict that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is 51.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COLB shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

