Rhumbline Advisers Sells 10,712 Shares of Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in shares of Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,712 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.33% of Domtar worth $9,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Domtar by 1.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Domtar by 3.1% in the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Domtar by 0.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 131,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Domtar by 535.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Domtar by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 88,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UFS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Domtar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Domtar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $55.50 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

Domtar stock opened at $54.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.52. Domtar Co. has a 1 year low of $22.70 and a 1 year high of $55.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.56 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Domtar had a positive return on equity of 4.75% and a negative net margin of 3.58%. Sell-side analysts predict that Domtar Co. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

About Domtar

Domtar Corp. engages in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of fiber-based products, which includes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segment, which involved in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of communication, specialty and packaging papers, as well as softwood, fluff, and hardwood market pulp.

