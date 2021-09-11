Rhumbline Advisers Sells 16,450 Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 267,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,450 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.28% of The Simply Good Foods worth $9,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 50.8% in the first quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,375,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,248,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,024,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,261,000 after buying an additional 512,865 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,355,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,657,000 after buying an additional 347,145 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,216,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,302,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,037,000 after acquiring an additional 180,323 shares during the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jill M. Short sold 20,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total transaction of $723,111.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,048,838.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $35.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.18 and a 200 day moving average of $34.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.62 and a beta of 1.02. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 52 week low of $18.62 and a 52 week high of $38.50.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.09 million. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SMPL. TheStreet lowered The Simply Good Foods from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Stephens began coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. lifted their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.23.

The Simply Good Foods Co engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brands. The company was founded on March 30, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

