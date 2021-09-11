Rhumbline Advisers Sells 2,371 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,973 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,371 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.27% of Commvault Systems worth $9,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Commvault Systems during the first quarter worth $43,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Commvault Systems in the first quarter worth $65,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Commvault Systems in the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Commvault Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. 92.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVLT. Summit Insights increased their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Commvault Systems from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.88.

In other Commvault Systems news, CFO Brian Carolan sold 3,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $267,813.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,281,645.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 3,991 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $299,045.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 33,816 shares of company stock worth $2,637,373 in the last three months. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CVLT stock opened at $78.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.99 and its 200 day moving average is $73.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.52, a PEG ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.68. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.90 and a 12 month high of $84.22.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $183.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.71 million. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

