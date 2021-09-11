Rhumbline Advisers Sells 30,174 Shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 421,026 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 30,174 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.22% of Xerox worth $9,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Xerox by 358.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,979,000 after buying an additional 977,310 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Xerox by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,503,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $150,812,000 after acquiring an additional 521,491 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Xerox by 176.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 96,125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 61,311 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Xerox by 919.9% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 37,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 34,184 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Xerox by 339.7% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 124,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 96,313 shares during the last quarter. 71.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XRX opened at $20.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.92. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $17.05 and a 52 week high of $26.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.06.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.92%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.80.

About Xerox

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

