Rhumbline Advisers Sells 6,535 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,342 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,535 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.10% of Guidewire Software worth $9,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jabodon PT Co. acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the first quarter worth $5,349,000. Quest Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC now owns 45,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 10.9% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 33,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 1.2% in the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 764,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,670,000 after buying an additional 9,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Route One Investment Company L.P. raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 1,452,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,597,000 after acquiring an additional 79,500 shares during the period.

GWRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Sunday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.40.

Shares of GWRE stock opened at $122.07 on Friday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a one year low of $91.76 and a one year high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 6.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.12. The stock has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.52 and a beta of 1.32.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.45. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $229.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 3,134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total transaction of $353,107.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,107.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total transaction of $93,944.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,014 shares in the company, valued at $450,531.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,133 shares of company stock worth $915,349. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

