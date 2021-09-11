Rhumbline Advisers Sells 8,368 Shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,368 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.32% of Avista worth $9,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Avista by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,864,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $614,273,000 after acquiring an additional 573,959 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Avista by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,856,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,635,000 after purchasing an additional 528,586 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Avista by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,299,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,157,000 after purchasing an additional 14,551 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Avista by 2.1% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,188,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,762,000 after buying an additional 24,507 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Avista by 6.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,123,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,627,000 after buying an additional 66,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Avista news, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total transaction of $47,925.99. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,896.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James M. Kensok sold 600 shares of Avista stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $25,194.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,138.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,243 shares of company stock worth $94,025. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AVA shares. TheStreet downgraded Avista from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

AVA opened at $41.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.28. Avista Co. has a 1-year low of $32.26 and a 1-year high of $49.14. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $298.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.04 million. Avista had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 7.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Avista Co. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.423 per share. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Avista’s payout ratio is 88.95%.

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

