Rhumbline Advisers Sells 9,555 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 100,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,555 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.26% of Insperity worth $9,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Insperity during the first quarter worth $341,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Insperity by 52.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 74.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 10.8% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 13,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 22.2% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the period. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Insperity news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 16,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,553,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,974 shares in the company, valued at $187,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 15,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total transaction of $1,502,000.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,761 shares of company stock valued at $4,747,227. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NSP opened at $105.14 on Friday. Insperity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.29 and a 1-year high of $114.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.28.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. Insperity had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 180.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Insperity’s payout ratio is presently 50.85%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NSP. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Insperity from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Insperity from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Insperity in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.40 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Insperity has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.77.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

