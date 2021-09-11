Rhumbline Advisers Trims Stock Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,716 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.09% of LPL Financial worth $10,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LPLA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in LPL Financial by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,605,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,540,000 after buying an additional 247,187 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $272,964,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 1.4% in the first quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,775,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,334,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in LPL Financial by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 958,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,942,000 after purchasing an additional 11,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in LPL Financial by 16,373.5% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 852,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,121,000 after purchasing an additional 846,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total value of $265,423.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Seese sold 12,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $1,741,671.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,017 shares of company stock worth $3,009,655 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPLA opened at $144.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.14 and a twelve month high of $159.74. The company has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 1.23.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.48%.

LPLA has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $166.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, dropped their target price on LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.85.

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

