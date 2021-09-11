Rhumbline Advisers Trims Stock Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 336,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,795 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.16% of Unum Group worth $9,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 7.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,385,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,046 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Unum Group by 15.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,478,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,964,000 after buying an additional 1,126,877 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Unum Group by 642.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 703,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,571,000 after buying an additional 608,520 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 53.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,684,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,879,000 after acquiring an additional 589,848 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 252.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 737,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,534,000 after acquiring an additional 528,597 shares in the last quarter. 75.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UNM opened at $25.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.21. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.73. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $15.79 and a 1-year high of $31.98.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.26. Unum Group had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 5.27%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.34%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Unum Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. upped their target price on Unum Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.14.

In other Unum Group news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $530,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

