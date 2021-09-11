Rio DeFi Price Down 13.3% This Week (RFUEL)

Rio DeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 11th. During the last week, Rio DeFi has traded down 13.3% against the dollar. One Rio DeFi coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rio DeFi has a market cap of $27.69 million and $3.38 million worth of Rio DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.67 or 0.00059299 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.89 or 0.00159872 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002883 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002223 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00014047 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000396 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00043157 BTC.

About Rio DeFi

Rio DeFi (CRYPTO:RFUEL) is a coin. Its launch date was September 25th, 2020. Rio DeFi’s total supply is 264,205,263 coins and its circulating supply is 250,171,273 coins. Rio DeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rio DeFi is riochain.io . The official message board for Rio DeFi is medium.com/@riodefiofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

Buying and Selling Rio DeFi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rio DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rio DeFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rio DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

