Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,185 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,794 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $4,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter worth $1,407,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter valued at $2,330,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 84.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 21,392 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 9,801 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,733 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 9.8% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,281 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

RIO has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. CLSA lowered Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.13.

Shares of NYSE RIO opened at $73.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.24. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $55.39 and a 1 year high of $95.97.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.85 per share. This represents a yield of 6.9%. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous special dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is 97.66%.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.