RioDeFi (RFUEL) Achieves Market Cap of $14.20 Million

RioDeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 11th. One RioDeFi coin can currently be bought for about $0.0492 or 0.00000108 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, RioDeFi has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. RioDeFi has a market cap of $14.20 million and $23.29 million worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00060080 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $74.22 or 0.00162393 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002937 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00014371 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000388 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00043826 BTC.

About RioDeFi

RioDeFi is a coin. Its launch date was September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 318,019,580 coins and its circulating supply is 288,500,838 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

Buying and Selling RioDeFi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RioDeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RioDeFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RioDeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

