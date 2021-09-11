Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 223,303 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,496,890 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 223,303 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $79,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 27,764 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 0.8% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,197 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 7,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.0% during the second quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,020 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 74,769 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $56.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.62.

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.89. The stock had a trading volume of 13,622,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,982,109. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $60.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.15 and a 200 day moving average of $53.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $243.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $186,319.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,717,541. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Geraldine Elliott sold 50,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $2,970,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,512 shares of company stock worth $3,986,402 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

