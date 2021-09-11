Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 346,361 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,482 shares during the quarter. United Rentals comprises approximately 0.6% of Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.48% of United Rentals worth $110,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 153.3% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:URI traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $341.29. 409,534 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 725,760. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $333.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $324.02. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.01 and a 52-week high of $364.30.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). United Rentals had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 29.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.17.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

