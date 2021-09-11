Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 7,145 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 144,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,145 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.12% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $57,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,053,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $736,095,000 after acquiring an additional 25,486 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,275,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,400,000 after buying an additional 240,454 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 573,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,342,000 after buying an additional 50,608 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 481,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,886,000 after buying an additional 31,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 330,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VGT traded down $4.25 on Friday, reaching $420.77. The company had a trading volume of 380,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,972. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $291.18 and a 12 month high of $430.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $414.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $386.53.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

