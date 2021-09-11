Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 185,929 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 13,879 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $73,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COST. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 66.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COST traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $465.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,324,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,274,172. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $469.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $436.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $389.97. The stock has a market cap of $205.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $364.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.32.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total value of $1,902,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at $19,645,622.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,287 shares of company stock valued at $6,589,169. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

