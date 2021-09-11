Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $413.32 Million Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,188,680 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 41,793 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up about 2.3% of Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $413,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Facebook by 21.6% during the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Facebook by 12.3% during the first quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 114.4% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,600,846 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $471,497,000 after buying an additional 854,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.8% in the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 18,900 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,567,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.77, for a total value of $29,201,621.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.94, for a total value of $87,227.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,584,140 shares of company stock worth $917,936,108 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $378.69. The company had a trading volume of 11,538,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,386,002. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.13 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $361.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $326.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.48.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.