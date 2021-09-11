Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $48.77 Million Stock Holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 322,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,196 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.75% of Omnicell worth $48,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Omnicell in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Omnicell by 141.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Omnicell by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Omnicell by 3,700.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

OMCL stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $159.67. 242,739 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,109. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 122.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $152.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.83. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.66 and a 52 week high of $162.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.42. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 6.05%. As a group, analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 31,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.35, for a total transaction of $4,727,568.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.88, for a total transaction of $1,815,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,443,118.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,284 shares of company stock valued at $14,728,766 in the last three months. 2.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OMCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.49 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Omnicell presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.06.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

