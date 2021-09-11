Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $72.44 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 439,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,196 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $72,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,430,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,142,000 after purchasing an additional 35,299 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 991,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,967,000 after buying an additional 364,145 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 107,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,688,000 after acquiring an additional 5,122 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 27,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at about $1,201,000. 67.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE JNJ traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $166.97. 6,696,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,110,923. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $179.92. The firm has a market cap of $439.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.05.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

