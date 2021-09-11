Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $73.95 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 31.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 987,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 233,685 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $73,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 26,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Point Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Garrison Point Capital LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.34. The company had a trading volume of 8,089,610 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.01.

