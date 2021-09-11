Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $93 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 291,650 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,020 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $93,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DCM Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 14.8% during the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 51,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $16,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in The Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth $2,422,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

In other The Home Depot news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HD shares. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. OTR Global downgraded The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.52.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $331.95. 3,178,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,974,425. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $326.67 and its 200 day moving average is $313.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.06. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

