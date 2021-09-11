Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Lowers Stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 265,561 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,214 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.18% of ResMed worth $65,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in ResMed by 68.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ResMed during the second quarter worth $35,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ResMed during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in ResMed by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RMD shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ResMed from $223.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $216.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.67.

In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.12, for a total transaction of $367,467.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 124,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,865,288. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.72, for a total value of $368,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,306,403.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,010 shares of company stock valued at $13,018,954. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RMD stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $295.59. The company had a trading volume of 539,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,514. The firm has a market cap of $43.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.30. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.72 and a twelve month high of $301.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $272.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $876.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.10 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.03% and a net margin of 14.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 31.52%.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of medical equipment and software solutions. It operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service segments. The Sleep and Respiratory Care segment engages in the sleep and respiratory disorders sector of the medical device industry.

