Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 153,294 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 862,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 153,294 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 0.8% of Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $134,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% in the first quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. now owns 38,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. One One Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,421,000. Costello Asset Management INC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 5,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 250,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares during the period. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JPM. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.06.

NYSE:JPM traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $157.36. The company had a trading volume of 8,311,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,731,022. The company has a market capitalization of $470.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $91.38 and a 52-week high of $167.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $155.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.86.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

