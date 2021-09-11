Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 2,411 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,389 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $55,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 14.3% during the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,743,000 after acquiring an additional 4,527 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 7,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $67,039,000. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 5.3% during the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 5,591 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $152,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,646 shares in the company, valued at $43,565,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total transaction of $23,420,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 876,377 shares of company stock worth $330,177,910. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.48.

Mastercard stock traded down $4.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $347.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,435,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,781,498. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $367.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $368.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $281.20 and a 12-month high of $401.50. The company has a market capitalization of $342.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.25, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.16.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

