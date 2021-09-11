Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 9,601 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 397,181 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,601 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $61,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 9.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,039,248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,663,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,988 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 2.7% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 67,957 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in shares of NIKE by 23.1% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,531,962 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $203,618,000 after purchasing an additional 287,639 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 24,020 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel boosted its holdings in NIKE by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 16,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,472,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. 60.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NKE traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $163.59. The company had a trading volume of 4,252,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,278,491. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.74 and a 52-week high of $174.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $165.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.15. The firm has a market cap of $258.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $1,221,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 379,671 shares of company stock valued at $60,634,427 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on NKE. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on NIKE from $161.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on NIKE from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group set a $185.00 price target on NIKE in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.26.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

