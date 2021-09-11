Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 123,075 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 312,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,075 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $122,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000.

VOO traded down $3.19 on Friday, hitting $409.58. The company had a trading volume of 4,032,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,914,341. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $406.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $386.94. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $295.04 and a 12-month high of $417.44.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

