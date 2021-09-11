Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 36,563 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 688,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,563 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $53,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth about $54,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.09.

MRK traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.45. 11,084,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,206,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.57. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.71 and a twelve month high of $86.30. The stock has a market cap of $185.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

