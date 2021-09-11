Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Trims Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,157,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,607 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $59,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEA. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 173,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,461,000. Doyle Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.2% during the second quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 186,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,586,000 after acquiring an additional 48,459 shares during the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 37.1% during the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 358,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,588,000 after acquiring an additional 96,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twele Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 288,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,882,000 after acquiring an additional 19,869 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,200,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,422,474. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.30. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.13 and a 1 year high of $53.49.

