Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Trims Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 941,073 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 14,911 shares during the period. Visa makes up 1.2% of Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Visa were worth $220,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DCM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 185.6% during the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 6,977 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 15.2% during the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 265,721 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $62,131,000 after purchasing an additional 19,219 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth about $398,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Visa by 128.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 759,028 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $177,589,000 after purchasing an additional 426,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on V. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $249.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.52.

In related news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total transaction of $520,052.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,972,399.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total transaction of $2,115,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,813 shares of company stock worth $20,342,613. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $2.58 on Friday, hitting $224.91. 6,715,397 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,245,782. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $438.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.23 and a 12-month high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

