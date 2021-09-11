Rocket Pool (RPL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $5.16 Million

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded 20.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 11th. Rocket Pool has a market cap of $258.19 million and $5.16 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rocket Pool coin can now be bought for approximately $25.12 or 0.00054761 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Rocket Pool has traded up 21.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00059727 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002963 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.62 or 0.00162694 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00014437 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00043811 BTC.

About Rocket Pool

RPL is a coin. It was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 coins and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 coins. The official message board for Rocket Pool is medium.com/rocket-pool . The official website for Rocket Pool is www.rocketpool.net . The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RocketPool is an Ethereum-based Proof of Stake pool built to be compatible with Casper, the new consensus protocol due in 2018. It acts as a decentralized platform that provides the users, individuals or organizations, with tools to earn interest on their Ethereum. At the RocketPool, users can use 3d full party API for businesses that want to feature a Proof of Stake service. The RocketPool token (RPL) is a protocol token that was created to be a tool on distributed staking network. RPL token is Ethereum-based and it works with an automatic adjustment between reporting intervals mechanism in which Smart nodes on the RocketPool network report their status and server load every 15 minutes. “

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool

