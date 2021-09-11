Rocket Vault (RVF) Trading Up 7.8% Over Last Week

Rocket Vault (CURRENCY:RVF) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 11th. Rocket Vault has a total market capitalization of $2.43 million and $1.03 million worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rocket Vault coin can currently be bought for $0.0651 or 0.00000146 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Rocket Vault has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rocket Vault alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002204 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00070358 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.28 or 0.00128351 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $82.29 or 0.00181246 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45,496.31 or 1.00200931 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,251.92 or 0.07162028 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.86 or 0.00915895 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Rocket Vault Coin Profile

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,287,470 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

Rocket Vault Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Vault should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rocket Vault using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rocket Vault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rocket Vault and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.