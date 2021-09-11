Rotten Price Tops $0.0035 on Exchanges (ROT)

Rotten (CURRENCY:ROT) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 11th. Over the last week, Rotten has traded down 22.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Rotten coin can currently be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Rotten has a market capitalization of $375,326.55 and approximately $1,039.00 worth of Rotten was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00060209 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002947 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $73.38 or 0.00161472 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00014351 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000390 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00043948 BTC.

Rotten Coin Profile

ROT is a coin. It was first traded on September 19th, 2020. Rotten’s total supply is 105,927,905 coins. Rotten’s official website is rottenswap.org/# . Rotten’s official Twitter account is @TheTimTempleton and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RottenToken is an exact copy of the SushiSwap smart contracts, with a few exceptions: The Rotten Sushi token has no pre-mined dev fund, so a Chef Nomi type rug pull is not possible.The pools are designed to incentivize farming by providing liquidity for ROT itself, rather than creating a low-risk way for whales to dump on smaller holders to increase their holdings.The SUSHI is rotten. Every transfer, 2.5% of the amount is burnt and transformed into MAGGOT tokens. The MAGGOT tokens are valueless since they are highly inflationary, but RottenToken (ROT) is deflationary with sufficient transaction volume. The higher the volume of ROT, the more deflationary it becomes, potentially creating a positive feedback loop of increasing price/volume and decreasing supply. This is the major experimental change from the SushiSwap protocol.”

Rotten Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rotten directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rotten should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rotten using one of the exchanges listed above.

