Router Protocol (ROUTE) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.18 Million

Router Protocol (CURRENCY:ROUTE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. In the last week, Router Protocol has traded down 13.4% against the dollar. One Router Protocol coin can now be purchased for $3.31 or 0.00007252 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Router Protocol has a total market capitalization of $22.09 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Router Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002193 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.93 or 0.00065597 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.96 or 0.00129248 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $83.71 or 0.00183500 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,686.09 or 1.00142900 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,244.34 or 0.07111530 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $394.87 or 0.00865554 BTC.

Router Protocol Profile

Router Protocol’s launch date was January 12th, 2021. Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,676,103 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Router Protocol is a cross-chain liquidity aggregator governance token. Router Protocol is working to integrate multiple blockchains together in the ecosystem to ignite the revolution of cross-chain liquidity. The idea is to allow its community to earn $ROUTE tokens irrespective of which blockchains they use. So far it has integrated three blockchains in the $ROUTE eco-system and each chain will get an equal number of $ROUTE token rewards for staking their LP tokens. “

Buying and Selling Router Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Router Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Router Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Router Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Router Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Router Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.