Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Buy Rating for West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG)

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $160.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 100.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities upped their price target on West Fraser Timber from $110.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “action list buuy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$141.00 to C$118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of West Fraser Timber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$142.00 to C$141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.83.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

Shares of NYSE WFG traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.66. 245,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,032. West Fraser Timber has a 52-week low of $45.03 and a 52-week high of $91.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion and a PE ratio of 8.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.42.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $12.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.50 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that West Fraser Timber will post 27.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WFG. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 215.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 324,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,327,000 after acquiring an additional 221,849 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in West Fraser Timber by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 6,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in West Fraser Timber by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 363,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,039,000 after purchasing an additional 35,412 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,236,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 815,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,442,000 after buying an additional 66,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.91% of the company’s stock.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.