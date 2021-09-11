Ruler Protocol Price Down 87.1% Over Last Week (RULER)

Ruler Protocol (CURRENCY:RULER) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. Ruler Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2,301.87 and $937.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ruler Protocol has traded 87.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ruler Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.62 or 0.00001359 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002207 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.73 or 0.00070031 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.86 or 0.00127677 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $82.07 or 0.00181125 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,250.38 or 0.99860135 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,236.59 or 0.07142621 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $419.66 or 0.00926111 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Ruler Protocol Profile

