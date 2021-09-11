Rune Price Tops $362.17 on Top Exchanges (RUNE)

Rune (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 11th. One Rune coin can currently be purchased for about $362.17 or 0.00805489 BTC on exchanges. Rune has a total market cap of $6.99 million and approximately $90,205.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Rune has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rune alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002225 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00071050 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.34 or 0.00127523 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $81.25 or 0.00180709 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,965.50 or 1.00006603 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $429.30 or 0.00954788 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,179.69 or 0.07071856 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Rune Profile

Rune’s total supply is 22,530 coins and its circulating supply is 19,300 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm

Buying and Selling Rune

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rune should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rune using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rune and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.