Rupee (RUP) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $24.00

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded down 50.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. Rupee has a total market cap of $48,060.27 and approximately $24.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rupee coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Rupee has traded down 60.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Rupee Profile

Rupee (RUP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 44,156,650 coins. The official website for Rupee is rupeeblockchain.org . Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rupee’s official message board is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog . The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupee (RUP) is a Cryptocurrency that is based upon a Dash Fork, with PoS (Proof of Stake) algorithm instead of the previous version that was PoW-based (Proof of Work) with optional privacy PrivateSend and InstantSend functions. Focused in the South Asia region, RUP will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and has a digital wallet service available on the website as well, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage digital assets. “

Rupee Coin Trading

