Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 18,213 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) by 99.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,213 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.07% of Twist Bioscience worth $4,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TWST. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,045,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,798,000 after purchasing an additional 168,549 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,054,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,242,000 after purchasing an additional 555,917 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,527,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,844,000 after purchasing an additional 481,979 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 1,433.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,703,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,360,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,474,000 after acquiring an additional 513,627 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TWST opened at $121.42 on Friday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 52 week low of $59.26 and a 52 week high of $214.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.45 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.30.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.07). Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 106.59% and a negative return on equity of 24.59%. The business had revenue of $35.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.67) EPS. Twist Bioscience’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total value of $226,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,347,316.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick John Finn sold 2,702 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total transaction of $318,808.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,740,956.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,294 shares of company stock valued at $17,121,641 over the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TWST shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.00.

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

