Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $4.48 Million Stock Position in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) by 457.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 923,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 757,539 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.65% of W&T Offshore worth $4,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,823,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,086,000 after purchasing an additional 986,644 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,716,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,160,000 after purchasing an additional 71,906 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,497,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 134,730 shares during the period. Anqa Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the 1st quarter valued at $5,143,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the 1st quarter valued at $4,488,000. 30.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Virginia Boulet bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.24 per share, for a total transaction of $45,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 34.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WTI opened at $3.20 on Friday. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $5.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.75. The stock has a market cap of $455.57 million, a P/E ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 3.28.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $132.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.04 million. On average, research analysts predict that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

WTI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective (up previously from $4.50) on shares of W&T Offshore in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

