Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $4.51 Million Stock Position in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 297,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,639 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.23% of Community Health Systems worth $4,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CYH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Community Health Systems by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,541,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,887,000 after purchasing an additional 25,229 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Community Health Systems by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 116,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Community Health Systems by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 99,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Community Health Systems by 11.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 301,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,077,000 after acquiring an additional 29,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Community Health Systems by 8.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 278,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 21,013 shares during the last quarter.

CYH has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.02 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Community Health Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.38.

Shares of CYH opened at $11.32 on Friday. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.74 and a 12 month high of $17.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.46 and its 200-day moving average is $13.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 3.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.88.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 2.98% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

