Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $4.87 Million Stake in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,371 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.32% of Malibu Boats worth $4,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 5.8% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,736,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,401,000 after purchasing an additional 95,676 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,831,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,944,000 after purchasing an additional 93,666 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,313,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 87.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 144,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,478,000 after purchasing an additional 67,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 61.8% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 150,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,969,000 after purchasing an additional 57,401 shares in the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Malibu Boats presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.86.

Shares of NASDAQ MBUU opened at $69.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.81 and its 200-day moving average is $79.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.84. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.37 and a twelve month high of $93.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $276.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.32 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 37.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 133.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands. It operates through the following segments: Malibu U.S., Malibu Australia, Cobalt, and Pursuit.

