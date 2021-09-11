Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 12,687 Shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,687 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.29% of MYR Group worth $4,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYRG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in MYR Group by 178.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 13,330 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in MYR Group in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in MYR Group by 217.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in MYR Group by 1,234.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in MYR Group by 16.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 695,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,814,000 after acquiring an additional 99,568 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of MYRG stock opened at $106.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.74 and its 200 day moving average is $84.33. MYR Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.68 and a 12 month high of $110.59.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $649.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.05 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 17.43%. On average, equities analysts predict that MYR Group Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

