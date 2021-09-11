Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 35,035 Shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,035 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $4,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Monetta Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Monetta Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the first quarter worth $24,505,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,343,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,018,000 after purchasing an additional 69,757 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 9.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 214,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,339,000 after purchasing an additional 18,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the first quarter worth $3,202,000. Institutional investors own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RCL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.08.

NYSE RCL opened at $81.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 2.80. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12 month low of $51.33 and a 12 month high of $99.24.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($5.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.39) by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $50.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.36 million. The company’s revenue was down 71.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($6.13) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group will post -16.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

