Ryo Currency Trading Up 7.3% Over Last 7 Days (RYO)

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. Ryo Currency has a total market cap of $2.18 million and $1,277.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ryo Currency coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0673 or 0.00000148 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ryo Currency has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45,359.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,298.88 or 0.07272669 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.65 or 0.00402677 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $639.58 or 0.01410017 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.54 or 0.00126841 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $252.63 or 0.00556950 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.17 or 0.00514040 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.98 or 0.00346082 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00006783 BTC.

About Ryo Currency

RYO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 32,508,316 coins and its circulating supply is 32,391,003 coins. Ryo Currency’s official message board is medium.com/@ryo.currency . The official website for Ryo Currency is ryo-currency.com . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

