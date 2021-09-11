S.Finance (SFG) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $601,777.00

S.Finance (CURRENCY:SFG) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. S.Finance has a market cap of $22,160.20 and approximately $601,777.00 worth of S.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, S.Finance has traded down 23.4% against the US dollar. One S.Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000577 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00059290 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.22 or 0.00161998 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002921 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002211 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00014045 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000407 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00043021 BTC.

S.Finance Coin Profile

S.Finance (CRYPTO:SFG) is a coin. Its launch date was September 22nd, 2020. S.Finance’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,903 coins. S.Finance’s official website is s.finance . S.Finance’s official Twitter account is @SFinanceEx

According to CryptoCompare, “S.Finance is a DeFi project, which starts as offering a stable currency exchange service. Compared with UniSwap, S.Finance adopts StableSwap market maker algorithm, similar to Curve, which is smoother than UniSwap algorithm and can achieve low slippage. “

S.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as S.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire S.Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase S.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

